Advertisement

Strong early-voting turnout continues, 2 weeks out from Election Day

By Shawn Loging
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As of Tuesday (Oct. 20), Kansas has seen more than 30,000 people voting early in-person. In Sedgwick County, early, in-person voting began Monday with sites at the Sedgwick County Election Office and INTRUST Bank Arena. While COVID-19 is seen as the main reason for record early-voting numbers, it’s not the only reason, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said.

“It’s not just the pandemic driving voters to vote, it’s strong issues, strong personalities, strong opinions bringing people to the ballot,” Schwab said.

Looking ahead to the Nov. 3 general election, Schwab said poll workers will start the process of verifying signatures of mail-in ballots already returned before Election Day. They will then start running those ballots and the ones cast early, in-person through tabulating machines. However, those results remain under wraps until polls close on Nov. 3.

While early-voting results will be some of the first seen on Election Night, Wichita State University political scientist Dr. Neal Allen urges caution to not over-interpret those numbers.

“The voters who voted early are more Democrat than Republican traditionally. (That) doesn’t tell you that Democrats are going to have a great election,” Dr. Allen said.

And even with the large showing early, that doesn’t mean Election Day at the polls will be quiet.

“It looks like we’re going to have a gigantic turnout in general,” Dr. Allen said. “We’ll probably have the biggest turnout of voters since the 1960s.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New report claims abuse allegations against Gregg Marshall at Winthrop

Updated: 28 minutes ago
New report claims abuse allegations against Gregg Marshall at Winthrop

Accidents

2 critically injured in N. Wichita crash

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Two people suffered critical injuries in a Tuesday-evening crash in north Wichita. The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. near 17th and Minnesota.

News

Newton man uses drawings to stay connected with hospitalized wife

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Newton man uses drawings to stay connected with hospitalized wife

News

New Sedgwick County order allows bars, nightclubs to close at 1 a.m.

Updated: 38 minutes ago
New Sedgwick County order allows bars, nightclubs to close at 1 a.m.

News

Experts weigh-in on early voting numbers ahead of general election

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Experts weigh-in on early voting numbers ahead of general election

Latest News

News

McPherson teacher recipient of Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative

Updated: 55 minutes ago
McPherson teacher recipient of Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative

News

Newman University opens resource hub for students in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
Newman University opens resource hub for students in need

News

COVID-19 kills 10 at Norton nursing home

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 kills 10 at Norton nursing home

News

New order from Sedgwick County health officer calls for 1 a.m. closing for bars, nightclubs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
As part of a new public health order anticipated to start Thursday, Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns is proposing an extra hour for bars and nightclubs to stay open.

News

How to vote in Kansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here is how to vote in advance here in Kansas.