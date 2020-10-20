Advertisement

Warmer weather, rain chances on the way soon

Weather forecast
Weather forecast(KWCH)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm Team 12 meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says the cool weather will continue in central Kansas on Tuesday, but warmer weather and chances for rain will return over the next few days.

With a mostly cloudy sky, highs will reach the low to mid 50s for the central and eastern part of the state. In western Kansas, highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s. It will be sunny in the west.

A front will move through the state, from the northwest, tonight. With it, we could get a few showers and storms, mainly in south-central Kansas. This will continue into early Wednesday morning, ending by lunchtime. Highs will warm back into the 60s and 70s on Wednesday.

Another cold front will move through the state Thursday. This will bring another, better chance for showers/storms into central and eastern Kansas Thursday evening. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the mid 80s. Behind the front, highs will drop into the 40s on Friday.

We’ll stay chilly into the weekend with highs in the lower 50s. We’ll get even cooler for the start of the next work week, with highs dropping into the upper 30s. We could even see a chance for a wintry mix by then. We’ll keep you updated on that.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 54.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/S 5-15. High: 70.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. Low: 58.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 58 Mostly sunny, windy with overnight rain.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 39 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 40 Mostly cloudy with overnight showers.

Mon: High: 39 Low: 34 Light rain showers, mixing with light snow overnight.

