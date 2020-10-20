Wichita man accused of strangling woman, dropping infant on the ground

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 30-year-old Deadrian Burns on Sunday and booked him into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery on Sunday.

Officers responded to an assault call at a residence in the 5100 block of East New Jersey Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. They arrived to find Burns physically fighting with a 44-year-old man outside of the residence.

Officers found a 25-year-old woman who had locked herself in a vehicle with her two-month-old son. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police learned that Burns, his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend, and her 44-year-old family member were at the residence celebrating a birthday. Burns and the 44-year-old man left together to go to a store. While at the store, they got into a verbal argument, and the 44-year-old left Burns behind. Burns walked back to the residence and assaulted the 25-year-old, threatened her, and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness. He also dropped the 2-month-old on the ground outside. Burns then called the 44-year-old and threatened to harm the 25-year-old if he did not return to the house. When he arrived, the two physically fought while the 25-year-old locked herself in a vehicle and called 911.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

