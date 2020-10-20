Advertisement

Wichita road work to impact your daily commute

Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only
Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Your daily commute could be impacted by road work taking place across Wichita.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) crews continue to repair the pavement on K-96 from I-135 to Webb Road. The work will include right lane closure on eastbound K-96 from Hillside to Rock Road. The two ramps at Oliver be closed because of adjacent work in the right lane.

On Thursday, the NB I-235 Ramp to WB K-96 will be CLOSED from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. for an emergency pavement repair.

Bridge repairs will take place on NB I-135 from U.S. 54 to 17th Street. This week, the right lane closure will continue from Central to 13th St. through early Wednesday. This weekend, the right lane closure will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday night from Central to 13th St. through as late as 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Also closed, the 8th/9th St. on-ramp.

