4You: Derby elementary students assist project for children with special needs, KS man umpiring in World Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

An elementary school in Derby is making us Kansas Proud. During Anti-Bullying Week last week, students and staff at Stone Creek Elementary School were asked to donate a minimum of $1 to wear a fun hat to school on “Hat Day.” Pushing positivity and giving, they decided to donate the money to Wichita State University’s GoBabyGo Project where students in the college of Engineering modify off-the-shelf ride-on toy cars for children with disabilities. With the help of an anonymous donor who agreed to match their donations dollar for dollar, the students and staff from Stone Creek Elementary brought in more than $1,500 for the project.

While he’s not playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers or Tampa Bay Rays, a Kansas man is playing an important role in the World Series. Todd Tichenor, from Holcomb, has been assigned to umpire the World Series, making his debut in Game 2 Wednesday night. Tichenor has been an MLB umpire since 2012.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.