4You: Derby elementary students assist project for children with special needs, KS man umpiring in World Series

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

An elementary school in Derby is making us Kansas Proud. During Anti-Bullying Week last week, students and staff at Stone Creek Elementary School were asked to donate a minimum of $1 to wear a fun hat to school on “Hat Day.” Pushing positivity and giving, they decided to donate the money to Wichita State University’s GoBabyGo Project where students in the college of Engineering modify off-the-shelf ride-on toy cars for children with disabilities. With the help of an anonymous donor who agreed to match their donations dollar for dollar, the students and staff from Stone Creek Elementary brought in more than $1,500 for the project.

While he’s not playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers or Tampa Bay Rays, a Kansas man is playing an important role in the World Series. Todd Tichenor, from Holcomb, has been assigned to umpire the World Series, making his debut in Game 2 Wednesday night. Tichenor has been an MLB umpire since 2012.

Shocker assistant, former player for Marshall says allegations at Winthrop are not true

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wednesday, Eyewitness News heard from another former player at Winthrop who says the allegations there against Gregg Marshall are not true.

Building You: Program helps unemployed Kansans 55 and older

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Wu
A program through the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas helps unemployed Kansans who are 55 and older.

Patrick Mahomes, fiancée Brittany Matthews expecting baby girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chiefs fans are now finding out Mahomes and Matthews will be the proud parents of a baby girl.

Kansas vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health care workers and long-term care residents will be among those who will get the coronavirus vaccine first in Kansas, a draft plan shows.

Man charged for threat against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A man accused of threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Gov. Kelly in talks for bipartisan statewide mask requirement

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will update Kansas on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Wednesday.

Wichita police officer arrested on misdemeanor stalking charge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said Officer Ryan Jones was booked into the County Jail on a charge of misdemeanor stalking Tuesday evening.

McPherson teacher recipient of Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative

Updated: 17 hours ago

New abuse allegations from Gregg Marshall's time at Winthrop

Updated: 17 hours ago

Wellington girl diagnosed with MIS-C

Updated: 17 hours ago