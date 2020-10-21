Big changes for all - a few get some rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that much of Kansas will have warmer temperatures on Thursday, but not for very long. A cold front will push through the state, bringing a chance of showers and a huge drop in temperatures.

Dense fog might be an issue for northern Kansas early Thursday, but it burns off with highs warming into the 70s and 80s around most of the state. Northwest Kansas will see afternoon temperatures in the 50s with a north wind. Showers will develop in central and south central Kansas headed into the evening, but those will depart by early Friday.

Much colder air slides into the state for the end of the week. Friday high temperatures will be in the upper 40s with diminishing north winds.

Saturday will be dry, but we have issued a Weather Alert Day for Sunday and Monday, anticipating a winter storm to bring some icy weather to south central Kansas and snow for the west. Accumulations will be minimal and an ice storm is not likely to cause power outages, but some slick roads are a possibility for Monday drive time.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. S 10-20; gusty. Midnight temp: 64.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. S 20-30; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers, otherwise cloudy. N 20-30; gusty. Low: 40.

Fri: High: 49 AM clouds, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 40 Cloudy; areas of drizzle. Breezy.

Mon: High: 32 Low: 29 AM freezing drizzle, then PM sleet/snow mix

Tue: High: 40 Low: 24 Decreasing clouds. Chilly.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

