Building You: Program helps unemployed Kansans 55 and older

Workforce Centers in Wichita
Workforce Centers in Wichita
By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A program through the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas helps unemployed Kansans who are 55 and older.

“This program is free. No cost to the participant and no cost to our non profit partners at all. It’s mutually beneficial," said Chip Reece, supervisor of the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

Participants in the program gain new skills and work experience by working at local non-profits.

Janie Lang was a past participant.

“Janie is a great example of somebody that is very motivated to get back to work. Just needed that to kind of fill the gap of her work time. She’s one we brought on board here at the Workforce Center. She actually got her training on site," said Reece.

There are currently 65 active participants in the program.

In the last three years, they have served more than 300 people (80 in 2017, 115 in 2018, and 114 in 2019).

“The idea again is it’s a stepping stone to employment. It’s not the end all be all for people. It’s literally for training," said Reece.

To participate in the program, you must be 55 and older, unemployed, and qualify as low income.

If you have question about the program, call (316) 771-6750.

To learn more about the program, click here.

