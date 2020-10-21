Advertisement

Clouds keep Kansas cool today

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says grab the umbrella on the way out the door as showers continue to show up on Doppler radar.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says grab the umbrella on the way out the door as showers continue to show up on Doppler radar. However, nothing heavy is expected and most areas should dry-out this afternoon. Clouds will be stubborn and that will keep temperatures on the cool side today.

A strong and gusty south wind will take over tonight and last through Thursday. That will help erode the cloud deck and take our temperatures into the lower and middle 80s on Thursday afternoon.

A powerful cold front is coming to Kansas tomorrow night. Ahead of the front, scattered to numerous showers/storms are expected, especially over central and eastern Kansas. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 40s on Friday.

While some of the storms on Thursday evening may be on the strong side producing gusty wind and small hail, widespread severe weather is not expected.

After a cold, but quiet weekend, a system early next week could bring a wintry mix of precipitation to Kansas. Exactly where and how much precipitation will fall is to be determined, but some light accumulation is possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with spotty showers. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy, and much warmer. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Windy with scattered showers/storms. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 40.

Fri: High: 49. Low: 33. Decreasing clouds, breezy, and much colder.

Sat: High: 50. Low: 40. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Sun: High: 43. Low: 29. Cloudy and breezy with drizzle.

Mon: High: 34. Low: 24. Cloudy and cold with a wintry mix.

Tue: High: 36. Low: 23. Chance of light snow; otherwise cloudy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

