Crime Stoppers searching for man that pointed gun at McDonald’s worker during milkshake dispute

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding information on a suspect that pointed a gun at a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over a milkshake.

Police said that on Oct. 4, an employee reported that a customer at the McDonald’s at the 6300 block of West Kellogg Drive had pointed a gun at them at the drive-thru window.

The suspect was driving a silver four-door sedan and was traveling west on West Taft Avenue. He is described as a Black male in his twenties and was last seen wearing a red shirt, red hat, and had an upper jewelry grill and piercings in his left ear.

No one was injured.

Those with information about the suspect or incident can leave an anonymous tip on the mobile P3 app, through www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or call 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.