Advertisement

Crime Stoppers searching for man that pointed gun at McDonald’s worker during milkshake dispute

Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding information on a suspect that pointed a gun at a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over a milkshake.
Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding information on a suspect that pointed a gun at a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over a milkshake.(Courtesy of Wichita Police)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding information on a suspect that pointed a gun at a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over a milkshake.

Police said that on Oct. 4, an employee reported that a customer at the McDonald’s at the 6300 block of West Kellogg Drive had pointed a gun at them at the drive-thru window.

The suspect was driving a silver four-door sedan and was traveling west on West Taft Avenue. He is described as a Black male in his twenties and was last seen wearing a red shirt, red hat, and had an upper jewelry grill and piercings in his left ear.

No one was injured.

Those with information about the suspect or incident can leave an anonymous tip on the mobile P3 app, through www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or call 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man charged, accused of threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A man accused of threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.

News

Gov. Kelly to give COVID-19 update

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will update Kansas on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Wednesday.

Crime

Wichita police officer arrested on misdemeanor stalking charge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said Officer Ryan Jones was booked into the County Jail on a charge of misdemeanor stalking Tuesday evening.

News

McPherson teacher recipient of Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

New abuse allegations from Gregg Marshall's time at Winthrop

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Wellington girl diagnosed with MIS-C

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Wichita school board approves partial in-person return for middle, high-school students

Updated: 12 hours ago

Breaking News

Wichita school board approves partial in-person return for middle, high-school students

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night (Oct.20) voted to bring some middle-and-high-school students back to the classroom in a hybrid model.

Coronavirus

Wellington 12-year-old diagnosed with syndrome linked with COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A Wellington woman is asking for prayers after her 12-year-old daughter is diagnosed with MIS-C, a syndrome caused by COVID-19.

News

Local artist shows love for hospitalized wife with drawings on Newton Medical Center window

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
In Newton, one local artist spent two weeks visiting his wife from outside of Newton Medical Center as she recovers from a stroke.