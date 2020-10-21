Advertisement

Former Blue Bell president charged in connection with 2015 listeria outbreak

Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.(CNN)
By Matt Heilman
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday (Oct. 21) announced that the former president of ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries L.P. faces criminal charges in connection with a listeria outbreak in 2015 that led to several illnesses and three deaths. A Texas Grand Jury charged former Blue Bell president Paul Kruse with wire fraud and conspiracy in connection with an alleged scheme to cover up the company’s sales of listeria-tainted ice cream.

In an indictment filed in federal court in Austin, Texas, Kruse was charged with seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The indictment accuses Kruse of knowing about the listeria contamination in certain Bleu Bell products, including products sold in Kansas.

“Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous pathogen that can lead to serious illness or death in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. Kruse allegedly orchestrated a scheme to deceive certain Blue Bell customers, including by directing employees to remove potentially contaminated products from store freezers without notifying retailers or consumers about the real reason for the withdrawal,” the justice department explained.

The charges against Kruse come about a month after Blue Bell was fined more than $17 million for the 2015 listeria outbreak. The justice department said the company did not recall products or issue any formal communication to let customers know about the potential listeria contamination.

“U.S. consumers rely on food producers and suppliers to ensure the safety of the nation’s food supply. The charges announced today show that if an individual violates food safety rules or conceals relevant information, we will seek to hold them accountable,” said Judy McMeekin, Pharm.D., Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who jeopardize public health.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New order from Sedgwick County health officer calls for 1 a.m. closing for bars, nightclubs

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
As part of a new public health order anticipated to start Thursday, Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns is proposing an extra hour for bars and nightclubs to stay open.

Business

Established local company building new home in Wichita

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
An emergency-planning company that has been in the area for nearly 20 years is building a new home in Wichita. On Monday (Oct. 19), Advance Catastrophe Technologies broke ground on a $3-million national headquarters in southwest Wichita.

Business

Amazon expansion bringing massive warehouse to Park City

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Confirming the rumors, state and local leaders on Friday confirm that Amazon is expanding in Sedgwick County with the addition of a massive warehouse in Park City.

Business

Site ranks burger at Salina’s Cozy Inn 21st best in America

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
Salina’s near-century-old six-stool diner received national recognition, not for its historical charm, this time, but the quality of its food.

Latest News

Local

Faster deliveries expected with Amazon expansion in Sedgwick County

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott
With at least one warehouse under construction and another large one reported to be underway in Park City, people in the Wichita area can look forward to getting Amazon deliveries even faster.

Business

Popular restaurant across from Wichita North HS officially for sale

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
After changing ownership last year, Jacks North Hi Carryout on 13th Street, across from Wichita North High school, is for sale.

News

Tribe opens small casino out of trailer on site planned for bigger facility in Park City

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
After years of legal battles and objections from the Kansas Attorney General, a casino is under construction in north Sedgwick County.

KWCH

Regal Cinemas considers closure of all U.S. theaters

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
Regal Cinemas could face closure due to COVID-19 financial blows. Regal operates all Warren Theaters in Wichita.

Business

As industry struggles, Spirit, Boeing announce efforts to consolidate production

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Loging
As many airlines resort to layoffs after federal assistance ran out, aviation manufacturers are making changes of their own. Thursday, Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing announced efforts to consolidate production.

Business

Historic Brookville Hotel in Abilene closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A historic hotel in Abilene, well known for its homestyle cooking and fried chicken dinners, is closing after 125 years of operation by the same family.