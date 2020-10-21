Advertisement

Man charged, accused of threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple

Meredith Dowty is charged with criminal threat for threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.
Meredith Dowty is charged with criminal threat for threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Meredith Dowty, 59, was officially charged this afternoon on three counts of criminal threat against Whipple.

Dowty was arrested Friday night after police say they received messages Dowty planned to kidnap and kill Mayor Whipple with a knife.

Police say Dowty was upset with some of the city’s coronavirus prevention ordinances. His bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

