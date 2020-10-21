Advertisement

Sedgwick County Health Officer exempts kindergartners from mask order

Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local Health Officer Gerald Minns revised Sedgwick County’s mask order to exempt students in kindergarten classes.

The order will take effect starting midnight on Oct. 22 and go until Dec. 9.

Along with the mask revision, Minns also suggested extending bar and night club hours until 1 a.m. and allow them to operate at 50% of the fire code capacity.

The county commission will either approve or amend the order Wednesday morning.

