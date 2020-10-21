Shocker assistant, former player for Marshall says allegations at Winthrop are not true

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An investigation into allegations of abusive behavior by Wichita State Men’s Head Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall continues at the school as new allegations come to light from Marshall’s previous head-coaching job at Winthrop in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Marshall coached at Winthrop from 1998 to 2007 before taking over at Wichita State. On Tuesday, an article in The Athletic cited named former Winthrop players who discussed multiple incidents of abuse against Marshall, most of it verbal.

Wednesday, Eyewitness News heard from another former player at Winthrop who says the allegations there are not true. Tyson Waterman, a current assistant coach under Marshall at Wichita State played for the Shocker head coach at Winthrop during seasons from which some of the new allegations stem. Waterman said he never saw anything like what Marshall is accused of, happen. Waterman said almost two dozen players reached out to him after the report in The Athletic, wondering where it all came from. He said he still has a good relationship with one of the named players in the report.

Waterman said as a Black man, he would never stand for or allow racism to himself or to any of his teammates, and he also would not have stood for any player being shoved or abused physically. He said if any of that did happen at Winthrop during the time of the allegations, he would have seen it.

“It’s all stuff that I do not agree happened,” Waterman said. “Especially with me being there and what I would have witnessed. I did not see any of that happen, at all.”

Waterman is not allowed to speak on the Wichita State investigation. Also, he was hired in 2018, after some of the most serious allegations against Marshall at Wichita State are said to have happened. Eyewitness News did ask Waterman about how the current team at Wichita State is handling the news from the outside concerning Marshall and the program. Marshall is still coaching during the investigation. Waterman said players are responding well, the adversity is bringing them closer together, and expectations remain high.

“We are all together as one,” Waterman said. “That’s our thing, that’s our slogan. They are looking to pull through all of this, and I think they are going to have a special year this year, 100 percent with Coach Marshall as the head coach.”

Eyewitness News also reached out to Wichita State’s administration again on Wednesday (Oct. 21) for an update on the investigation into Marshall. For now, the school continues to turn down requests for an interview.

