State of Kansas announces $35 million in rental assistance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday (Oct. 21) announce that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in rental assistance. Approximately $35 million of CARES Act funding is available through the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, designed to reduce evictions across the state. This includes homes and businesses.

“Keeping Kansans in their homes and businesses has been a top priority for my administration since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said. “Through this program, we will provide support to tenants and landlords experiencing pandemic-related financial stress, ensure families and businesses stay put, and keep Kansans safe and healthy.”

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation will administer the program. The governor’s office explained that landlords and tenants apply for assistance through a joint online process and approved applicants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, not to exceed $5,000 per household.

“Program funds are limited, and applications will be processed in the order received until all funds are expended,” the governor’s office said. Kansans are strongly encouraged to get their applications in as soon as possible."

You can apply for the program here: KSHousingCorp.org.

