Advertisement

Wellington 12-year-old diagnosed with syndrome linked with COVID-19

Jessica Rains' daughter, Adalyn is at Wichita's Wesley Medical Center recovering from MIS-C, a syndrome connected with COVID-19.
Jessica Rains' daughter, Adalyn is at Wichita's Wesley Medical Center recovering from MIS-C, a syndrome connected with COVID-19.(Jessica Rains)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wellington woman is asking for prayers after her 12-year-old daughter is diagnosed with a syndrome caused by COVID-19.

Jessica Rains said it started earlier this month when her daughter, Adalyn started complaining that her stomach hurt. Two days later, the girl had developed a fever, then started vomiting and had diarrhea. Once Adalyn’s fever reached 105 degrees, Rains took her to the emergency room in Derby. From there, she immediately was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. That’s where Adalyn is in the pediatric intensive care unit.

After days of tests, cat scans and X-rays, doctors diagnosed Adalyn with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, better known as MIS-C. The Center for Disease Control reports only about 1,000 cases across the U.S. so far. The CDC reports 20 deaths from MIS-C.

Rains said nobody in her family has tested positive for COVID-19, so she doesn’t know where Adalyn was exposed to the virus. She shared advice with other parents who may be worried.

“(If) your children start running high temps, (have) abdominal pain, get them looked at and trust your gut," she said. “If you know something is wrong, trust your gut.”

As of Tuesday evening (Oct. 20), Rains said Adalyn is awake and talking. The Wellington mother said the only thing her family needs right now is a lot of prayers.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think my perfect 12-year-old daughter would be fighting for her life,” Rains said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Coronavirus

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.