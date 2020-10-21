Wellington 12-year-old diagnosed with syndrome linked with COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wellington woman is asking for prayers after her 12-year-old daughter is diagnosed with a syndrome caused by COVID-19.

Jessica Rains said it started earlier this month when her daughter, Adalyn started complaining that her stomach hurt. Two days later, the girl had developed a fever, then started vomiting and had diarrhea. Once Adalyn’s fever reached 105 degrees, Rains took her to the emergency room in Derby. From there, she immediately was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. That’s where Adalyn is in the pediatric intensive care unit.

After days of tests, cat scans and X-rays, doctors diagnosed Adalyn with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, better known as MIS-C. The Center for Disease Control reports only about 1,000 cases across the U.S. so far. The CDC reports 20 deaths from MIS-C.

Rains said nobody in her family has tested positive for COVID-19, so she doesn’t know where Adalyn was exposed to the virus. She shared advice with other parents who may be worried.

“(If) your children start running high temps, (have) abdominal pain, get them looked at and trust your gut," she said. “If you know something is wrong, trust your gut.”

As of Tuesday evening (Oct. 20), Rains said Adalyn is awake and talking. The Wellington mother said the only thing her family needs right now is a lot of prayers.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think my perfect 12-year-old daughter would be fighting for her life,” Rains said.

