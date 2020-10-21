Wichita police officer arrested on misdemeanor stalking charge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said Officer Ryan Jones was booked into the County Jail on a charge of misdemeanor stalking Tuesday evening.

WPD officials learned Jones was possibly stalking a woman who he knows and requested the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigate in order to avoid conflicts of interest. The SCSO is still actively investigating the case.

Jones has been employed with WPD for four years and was placed on paid administrative leave on Tuesday, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.

