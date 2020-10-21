Advertisement

Wichita police officer arrested on misdemeanor stalking charge

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said Officer Ryan Jones was booked into the County Jail on a charge of misdemeanor stalking Tuesday evening.

WPD officials learned Jones was possibly stalking a woman who he knows and requested the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigate in order to avoid conflicts of interest.  The SCSO is still actively investigating the case.

Jones has been employed with WPD for four years and was placed on paid administrative leave on Tuesday, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man charged, accused of threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A man accused of threatening Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.

News

Gov. Kelly to give COVID-19 update

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly will update Kansas on its COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Wednesday.

Crime

Crime Stoppers searching for man that pointed gun at McDonald’s worker during milkshake dispute

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding information on a suspect that pointed a gun at a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over a milkshake.

News

McPherson teacher recipient of Country Music Teacher Classroom Initiative

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

New abuse allegations from Gregg Marshall's time at Winthrop

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Wellington girl diagnosed with MIS-C

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Wichita school board approves partial in-person return for middle, high-school students

Updated: 12 hours ago

Breaking News

Wichita school board approves partial in-person return for middle, high-school students

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night (Oct.20) voted to bring some middle-and-high-school students back to the classroom in a hybrid model.

Coronavirus

Wellington 12-year-old diagnosed with syndrome linked with COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A Wellington woman is asking for prayers after her 12-year-old daughter is diagnosed with MIS-C, a syndrome caused by COVID-19.

News

Local artist shows love for hospitalized wife with drawings on Newton Medical Center window

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
In Newton, one local artist spent two weeks visiting his wife from outside of Newton Medical Center as she recovers from a stroke.