Wichita school board approves partial in-person return for middle, high-school students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night (Oct.20) voted to bring some middle-and-high-school students back to the classroom in a hybrid model, starting Nov. 9 and the start of the second quarter of the school year’s first semester.

The blended onsite and remote model rotates students in groups throughout the week. For example, one group would do in-person learning Monday and Tuesday with the second group meeting in-person on Thursday and Friday.

With the blended model, there is no in-person learning Wednesday. The blended onsite/MySchool Remote model for students in middle school and high school is only for students who chose in-person learning when the school year began. The board approved the option with a 4-2 vote at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The model allows for smaller class sizes and social distancing. However, the school board warns, this could be a challenge for teachers having a mix of in-person and remote instruction in the same classes.

