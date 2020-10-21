Advertisement

Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.

Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.

A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.

“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump,” her Oct. 11 obituary read.

The request made the rounds on social media, attracting admiration from some and condemnation from others, the Pioneer Press reported. On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!”

Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Thomas Adkins, and her first husband, Edward Donald Wille, as well as a sister, son, daughter and stepdaughter. She is survived by three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats to boycott Barrett vote, Senate GOP pushes ahead

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is planning a rare weekend session to push the nominee toward confirmation on Monday.

News

Winterizing your sprinklers ahead of a major cool down

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Winterizing your sprinklers ahead of a major cool down

Economy

State of Kansas announces $35 million in rental assistance

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Approximately $35 million of CARES Act funding is available through the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, designed to reduce evictions across the state. This includes homes and businesses.

National

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco.”

Latest News

National

Father James Martin on pope, same-sex civil unions

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Pope Francis has endorsed same-sex civil unions for the first time as pontiff.

News

Wichita teachers react to challenges of blended learning models

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wichita teachers react to challenges of blended learning models

National Politics

Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have taken a modest step forward, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Donald Trump’s most powerful Senate ally, is pressing the White House not to move ahead right now.

News

Gov. Laura Kelly outlines plan to help Norton County

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Gov. Laura Kelly outlines plan to help Norton County

News

Former player refutes claims of abuse against Gregg Marshall

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Former player refutes claims of abuse against Gregg Marshall

Business

Former Blue Bell president charged in connection with 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Heilman
he U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday (Oct. 21) announced that the former president of ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries L.P. faces criminal charges in connection with a listeria outbreak in 2015 that led to several illnesses and three deaths.