1 injured in SE Wichita shooting

Wichita Police said that a dispute broke out at the gathering and that the two knew each other. There’s no threat to the public.
Wichita Police said that a dispute broke out at the gathering and that the two knew each other. There's no threat to the public.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is injured after what Wichita Police believed was a party early Thursday morning in southeast Wichita.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of south Eastern where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was transported to the hospital.

Wichita Police said that a dispute broke out at the party and that the two knew each other. There’s no threat to the public.

