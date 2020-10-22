1 injured in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is injured after what Wichita Police believed was a party early Thursday morning in southeast Wichita.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of south Eastern where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was transported to the hospital.

Wichita Police said that a dispute broke out at the party and that the two knew each other. There’s no threat to the public.

