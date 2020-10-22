Above normal temps Thursday before cold front later

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be windy and much warmer than the past few days. Expect afternoon temperatures to soar into the lower and middle 80s, or 15 degrees above normal. The warm-up will come compliments of a strong wind from the south, gusting to over 40 mph at times.

A powerful cold will plow through the state later today and tonight. Ahead of the front, scattered to numerous showers/storms are expected, especially over central and eastern Kansas. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 40s on Friday.

While some of the storms this evening may be on the strong side producing gusty wind and small hail, widespread severe weather is not expected.

After a cold, but quiet weekend, a storm system early next week could bring a wintry mix to Kansas. Exactly where and how much precipitation will fall is to be determined, but some light accumulation is possible.

Record-setting cold temperatures in the teens and 20s early next week will result in our first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to start preparing the lawn, garden, and sprinkler systems.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and much warmer. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Windy with scattered showers/storms. Wind: N 25-35; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and much colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 53. Low: 42. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Sun: High: 45. Low: 29. Cloudy and breezy with drizzle.

Mon: High: 32. Low: 24. Cloudy and cold with a wintry mix.

Tue: High: 33. Low: 25. Chance of light snow; otherwise cloudy.

Wed: High: 48. Low: 36. Partly cloudy; not as cold.

