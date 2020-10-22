Advertisement

Above normal temps Thursday before cold front later

Expect afternoon temperatures to soar into the lower and middle 80s, or 15 degrees above normal.
Expect afternoon temperatures to soar into the lower and middle 80s, or 15 degrees above normal.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says today will be windy and much warmer than the past few days. Expect afternoon temperatures to soar into the lower and middle 80s, or 15 degrees above normal. The warm-up will come compliments of a strong wind from the south, gusting to over 40 mph at times.

A powerful cold will plow through the state later today and tonight. Ahead of the front, scattered to numerous showers/storms are expected, especially over central and eastern Kansas. Behind the front, temperatures will tumble into the 30s and 40s on Friday.

While some of the storms this evening may be on the strong side producing gusty wind and small hail, widespread severe weather is not expected.

After a cold, but quiet weekend, a storm system early next week could bring a wintry mix to Kansas. Exactly where and how much precipitation will fall is to be determined, but some light accumulation is possible.

Record-setting cold temperatures in the teens and 20s early next week will result in our first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to start preparing the lawn, garden, and sprinkler systems.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy, and much warmer. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Windy with scattered showers/storms. Wind: N 25-35; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and much colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 53. Low: 42. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Sun: High: 45. Low: 29. Cloudy and breezy with drizzle.

Mon: High: 32. Low: 24. Cloudy and cold with a wintry mix.

Tue: High: 33. Low: 25. Chance of light snow; otherwise cloudy.

Wed: High: 48. Low: 36. Partly cloudy; not as cold.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Big changes for all - a few get some rain

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Big temperature changes are likely for Kansas in the coming days

Forecast

Clouds keep Kansas cool today

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says grab the umbrella on the way out the door as showers continue to show up on Doppler radar.

Forecast

A few showers; big warm up for all

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Big changes are around the corner with our temperatures.

Forecast

Warmer weather, rain chances on the way soon

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Warmer weather and chances for rain will return over the next few days.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain chances return over the next few days

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The cool weather will continue in central Kansas on Tuesday, but warmer weather and chances for rain will return over the next few days.

Forecast

Some parts of Kansas will get some rain this week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Rain chances finally return for a few spots this week

Forecast

Storm chances along a temperature roller coaster

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We might see some rain and storms in Kansas this week.

Forecast

Frost and freeze concerns by early Monday

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Frost and freeze concerns are out for much of western Kansas

Forecast

Much colder and windy today

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Break out the coats and jackets - cloudy, bluster today

Forecast

A Different Weather World Sunday; Windy and Colder

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
Windy, much colder Sunday. A bit warmer Monday. Lighter winds next week along with a couple of rain chances