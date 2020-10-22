Big changes arrive for Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that north winds overnight will usher in big temperature changes to finish off the week. Much of the state will not be getting out of the 40s for highs.

A few showers will move across central and south central Kansas during the overnight hours, and should exit the area by daybreak on Friday. Low temperatures across western Kansas should fall below freezing, but farther east it won’t be quite as cold. North winds will start going down throughout the day Friday, but we may still have some gusts around 25 mph during the afternoon.

A freeze watch is out for central and south central Kansas Friday night. Temperatures will dip below freezing by Saturday morning, but into the afternoon it will warm back to around 50.

Saturday looks dry, but wintry weather moves in by Sunday. Drizzle, sleet, and snow are all possible heading into Sunday night. Monday could have some slick roads, especially farther west and north with light snow continuing. It’s too early to know how much snow will fall, but light accumulations are likely. Chances for snow may linger for southern Kansas into Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. N 20-30; gusty. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and much colder. N 15-25; gusty. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and cold. N/NE 5-15. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 43 Cloudy; P.M. drizzle.

Mon: High: 31 LOw: 29 Sleet/snow mix.

Tue: High: 30 Low: 24 Sleet/snow mix.

Wed: High: 43 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

