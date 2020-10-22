Advertisement

City of Wichita breaks ground on new water treatment plant facility

The new facility is located near 21st and Hoover.
The new facility is located near 21st and Hoover.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita broke ground on its new northwest water treatment plant facility Thursday.

The new facility is located near 21st and Hoover.

It’s the centerpiece of a large project to update the city’s aging water treatment system.

“The facility will enable industry to thrive,” Alan King, director of public works at the city of Wichita, said. “Producing jobs and economic stability and benefit businesses and provide them with the confidence that they’ll have water that’s the necessary water that they need for the future.”

