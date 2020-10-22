Advertisement

Former coach remembers man shot, killed at Stryker Sports Complex

Marquell "Marky" Nolen was shot and killed at Stryker Sports Complex in east Wichita on Oct. 21.
Marquell "Marky" Nolen was shot and killed at Stryker Sports Complex in east Wichita on Oct. 21.(Pittsburg State Athletics)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police identified the man shot and killed Wednesday night at Stryker Sports Complex as 31-year-old Marquell “Marky” Nolen.

Wichita police said Nolen and another man were fighting on the west of the bleachers in the stadium when the man pulled out a handgun, firing multiple shots and striking Nolen. Nolen was taken to Wesley Woodlawn where he died from his injuries.

On Thursday, Ray Stock, one of Nolen’s former coaches is now helping raise for raise money for his family. Stock coached Nolen from Seward County to Pittsburg State University. He said Nolen was the most competitive player on the court, but off the court, he was someone who could make everyone laugh. He said what’s most important about Nolen is that he cared for youth.

FUNDRAISER FOR MARKY NOLEN'S FAMILY

“I know he was always trying to be a part of youth athletes' lives. I don’t know why specifically in this case he was at this specific game. But I do know it was important to him to stay entrenched in the youth athlete community to help kids like him,” said Stock.

Wednesday night’s shooting occurred at the end of a youth football game hosted by Capital Sports Institute. Following the incident the league said is canceling the remainder of the season.

Jaxon Avila coaches the 5th grade Wichita Tigers. He said the league did all it could to keep everyone safe. He said now, kids are losing an outlet they so desperately need to keep them out of trouble.

“It’s an outlet for these kids to stay out the streets, to stay away from trouble, gangs, violence and drugs and stuff like that. So, for something like this to happen at a youth football even or any kind of youth event in general, it’s just really sad,” Avila said.

