Advertisement

Kansas firefighters head to assist with Colorado wildfires

The Hutchinson Fire Department deployed a team of four wildland certified firefighters and one Type 1 Engine to assist with the East Troublesome Fire.
The Hutchinson Fire Department deployed a team of four wildland certified firefighters and one Type 1 Engine to assist with the East Troublesome Fire.(Hutchinson Fire Department)
By Angela Smith
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.

The Wichita Fire Department is sending one fire truck and four firefighters, at the request of the Kansas Forestry Service. The Hutchinson Fire Department deployed a team of four wildland certified firefighters and one Type 1 Engine on Thursday. Johnson County will also send a crew to form Strike Teams of Structural Engines to do structure protection.

The growing fire is named the East Troublesome Fire. The East Troublesome Fire is only 5% contained and growing rapidly with high winds and Red Flag conditions. The East Troublesome Fire has burned 125,00 acres into the Rocky Mountain National Park and is progressing towards Estes Park.

Efforts are focused on evacuations. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado said voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and businesses who are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident.

Contact Information: Hutchinson Fire Department Fire Chief Steven R. Beer 620-694-2870 FOR IMMEDIATE...

Posted by Hutchinson Fire HFD on Thursday, October 22, 2020

It’s 2:00 pm, but dark as night in downtown Estes Park! All shops and businesses are closed... it’s like a ghost town...

Posted by Estes Park News, Inc. on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita police search of suspect after deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Wichita police search of suspect after deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

News

4 You: Tillies gives away free flowers for 'Petal it Forward' Day

Updated: 23 minutes ago
4 You: Tillies gives away free flowers for 'Petal it Forward' Day

News

Former coach remembers man shot, killed at Stryker Sports Complex

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
“I know he was always trying to be a part of youth athletes' lives," said Marquell Nolen's former coach.

Safety

Great Bend boy injured in accidental shooting working to walk again

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Michael Schwanke
Great Bend 12-year-old Nash Lindberg is learning to walk again as he prepares to finally go back home from the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Latest News

News

Kansans may prefer Trump over Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A recent poll of 755 Kansas voters last week indicates Kansas voters prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden and Roger Marshall over Barbara Bollier.

Candidates

Campaign 2020: U.S. Senate candidate forum

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Rep. Roger Marshall and his Democratic challenger Barbara Bollier will face off Thursday night for our U.S. Senate candidate forum.

News

City of Wichita breaks ground on new water treatment plant facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The new facility is located near 21st and Hoover.

Education

Andover moving middle school students to full-time, in-person learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Braxton Jones and Ellen Terhune
The Andover Public Schools Board of Education on Monday decided to shift middle school students from a hybrid model to in-person learning on Mondays through Fridays.

News

1 injured in SE Wichita shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

League cancels youth football season after fatal shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago