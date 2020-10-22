Kansas firefighters head to assist with Colorado wildfires

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from Kansas are headed west to assist with wildfires in Colorado.

The Wichita Fire Department is sending one fire truck and four firefighters, at the request of the Kansas Forestry Service. The Hutchinson Fire Department deployed a team of four wildland certified firefighters and one Type 1 Engine on Thursday. Johnson County will also send a crew to form Strike Teams of Structural Engines to do structure protection.

The growing fire is named the East Troublesome Fire. The East Troublesome Fire is only 5% contained and growing rapidly with high winds and Red Flag conditions. The East Troublesome Fire has burned 125,00 acres into the Rocky Mountain National Park and is progressing towards Estes Park.

Efforts are focused on evacuations. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado said voluntary evacuations are advised for residents and businesses who are concerned for their safety, feel they need additional time to exit the area, or have health conditions that may be aggravated by this incident.

Posted by Hutchinson Fire HFD on Thursday, October 22, 2020

It's 2:00 pm, but dark as night in downtown Estes Park! All shops and businesses are closed... it's like a ghost town... Posted by Estes Park News, Inc. on Thursday, October 22, 2020

