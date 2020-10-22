MEET THE CANDIDATES: Races to decide KS representation in Washington, D.C.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winners of contested races for the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate will represent Kansas voters in Washington, D.C., starting in January. Ramping up to the Nov. 3 general election, in recent weeks, Eyewitness News sat down with candidates in three of those races, vying to represent large portions of the state within the KWCH viewing area. You can see what candidates in the races for Kansas' first and fourth congressional districts and the key Senate seat soon to be vacated by longtime federal lawmaker Pat Roberts in the clips below.

U.S. Senate:

For voters across Kansas, the race to replace Pat Roberts is the most high-profile race on the Nov. 3 general-election ballot outside of the presidential vote. The Senate race includes Republican Roger Marshall, looking to move from representing Kansas' First Congressional District in the U.S. House to the Senate, Democratic Barbara Bollier, a state senator, and Libertarian Jason Buckley.

U.S. House District 1 (Big First)

Two candidates vying to represent the bulk of the Kansas agricultural community in the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, Rep. Roger Marshall represents the state’s first congressional district, but the seat is opening up with Marshall setting his sights on the Senate. Vying to fill the seat are Republican, former lieutenant governor Tracey Mann and Democrat Kali Barnett, an educator from Garden City. The “Big First,” a mostly rural farming district is one of the nation’s most Republican and has elected three congress members who went on to become U.S. senators over the past 50 years.

U.S. House District 4

Congressman Ron Estes is seeking to continue representing south-central Kansas' Fourth Congressional District in Washington, D.C. as challenger Laura Lombard, a Democrat, is looking to flip the seat that includes representation of Wichita in the nation’s capital.

