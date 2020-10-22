Police respond to shooting call near Stryker Sports Complex in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police late Wednesday night responded to a reported shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex, near 29th North and Greenwich, in northeast Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor couldn’t provide the severity of possible injuries, but did confirm a shooting call prompted the heavy police response. Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information on possible injuries, details of what led up to the response, and whether police made any arrests in connection with the call.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.