Advertisement

Police respond to shooting call near Stryker Sports Complex in NE Wichita

Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita.
Wichita police respond to the report of a shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita.(KWCH)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police late Wednesday night responded to a reported shooting near the Stryker Sports Complex, near 29th North and Greenwich, in northeast Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor couldn’t provide the severity of possible injuries, but did confirm a shooting call prompted the heavy police response. Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information on possible injuries, details of what led up to the response, and whether police made any arrests in connection with the call.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita mourns sudden death of Northwest HS wrestling coach

Updated: 1 hour ago
Northwest wrestling coach Eric Prichard died Tuesday, leaving area teachers, coaches, and athletes stunned and mourning.

News

USPS and Mail-in Voting - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Wichita Postmaster General said USPS is already taking steps to prepare and that will ramp up in the week before the election.

News

Building You: Program helps unemployed Kansans 55 and older

Updated: 3 hours ago

Breaking News

US government: Russia, Iran obtain some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The US government warns that Russia and Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Latest News

News

Northwest High School mourns death of wrestling coach, teacher

Updated: 4 hours ago
Northwest High School mourns death of wrestling coach, teacher

Education

Change bringing some students back to school presents challenge for Wichita teachers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
On Nov. 9, some middle and high-school students in Wichita return to the classroom after the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-2 Tuesday night (Oct. 20) to approve a blended remote and in-person learning model.

News

New Sedgwick County health order effective at midnight

Updated: 4 hours ago
New Sedgwick County health order effective at midnight

News

Winterizing your sprinklers ahead of a major cool down

Updated: 5 hours ago
Winterizing your sprinklers ahead of a major cool down

Economy

State of Kansas announces $35 million in rental assistance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Approximately $35 million of CARES Act funding is available through the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, designed to reduce evictions across the state. This includes homes and businesses.

News

Wichita teachers react to challenges of blended learning models

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita teachers react to challenges of blended learning models