Poll watchers likely to make appearances at Kan. voting sites

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you wait until Election Day (Nov. 3) to vote, you may see poll watchers at your voting location. The volunteers also called “poll observers," or “poll agents,” play a part in making sure the in-person voting experience runs as smoothly as it can.

In Kansas, there are two types of poll agents: authorized and appointed. Authorized poll agents include candidates, state and local party chairpersons, or precinct committee members. Those authorized agents can also appoint others. One agent is allowed at each polling location.

“They’re there to observe, not hinder or obstruct,” Kansas Deputy Secretary of State Katie Koupal said.

The poll watchers are unpaid volunteers, usually appointed by political parties.

“A lot of them are folks affiliated with a political party or candidate, helping with ‘get out the vote’ efforts, where they might have a list of voters who are most likely to vote, and they check them off as they hear them," Koupal explained.

Agents must be registered voters or family members of a candidate. They’re required to wear an identification badge and must have their appointment form with them at all times. But first, that form must be filled out with the local election office.

Poll watchers are allowed to observe the voting process and canvassing. They also can ask to see a ballot, but they are not allowed to touch or handle that ballot and must stay at least three feet away from election tables and voting booths.

