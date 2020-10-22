Advertisement

US government: Russia, Iran obtain some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The US government warns that Russia and Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states, and Tehran and Moscow have also obtained voter registration with the goal of interfering in the election. John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

Democratic voters in at least four battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, have received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned “we will come after you” if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Building You: Program helps unemployed Kansans 55 and older

Updated: moments ago

News

Northwest High School mourns death of wrestling coach, teacher

Updated: 1 hour ago
Northwest High School mourns death of wrestling coach, teacher

Education

Change bringing some students back to school presents challenge for Wichita teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
On Nov. 9, some middle and high-school students in Wichita return to the classroom after the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-2 Tuesday night (Oct. 20) to approve a blended remote and in-person learning model.

News

New Sedgwick County health order effective at midnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Sedgwick County health order effective at midnight

Latest News

News

Winterizing your sprinklers ahead of a major cool down

Updated: 2 hours ago
Winterizing your sprinklers ahead of a major cool down

Economy

State of Kansas announces $35 million in rental assistance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
Approximately $35 million of CARES Act funding is available through the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, designed to reduce evictions across the state. This includes homes and businesses.

News

Wichita teachers react to challenges of blended learning models

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wichita teachers react to challenges of blended learning models

News

Gov. Laura Kelly outlines plan to help Norton County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Laura Kelly outlines plan to help Norton County

News

Former player refutes claims of abuse against Gregg Marshall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Former player refutes claims of abuse against Gregg Marshall

Business

Former Blue Bell president charged in connection with 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Heilman
he U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday (Oct. 21) announced that the former president of ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries L.P. faces criminal charges in connection with a listeria outbreak in 2015 that led to several illnesses and three deaths.