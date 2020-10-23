Advertisement

3 more COVID-19 clusters identified in Sedgwick County adult care homes

At Ashton Medical Lodge, 29 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from August 3, 2020 – August 15, 2020.(MGN ONLINE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - – The Sedgwick County Health Department on Friday confirmed local COVID-19 clusters at three adult care homes in the Wichita area. The impacted facilities include Medicalodges Goddard, in Goddard, Regent Park Assisted Living, in Wichita, and Rolling Hills Health and Rehab, in Wichita. In all, there are 70 newly identified cases confirmed at the three facilities, including residents and staff.

Medicalodges Goddard: Senior Living and Care, 501 Easy Street, Goddard, KS 24 cases (nine staff, 15 residents) have been identified. Medicalodges Goddard said it has closely been following recommendations from the CDC, and state and local health officials in its effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The facility says everyone (residents and staff) are tested twice per week.

"We intend to focus on the care of our residents and protect their privacy as well as that of our employees at this time. Additional information and ongoing updates may be obtained at www.medicalodgesgoddard.com,” said Danielle Brumbelow, Director of Nursing.

Regent Park Assisted Living, 10600 E. 13th ST N, Wichita, KS 16 cases (seven staff, nine residents) have been identified. The facility said all of its residents have been tested, and staff are tested weekly.

"We welcome the collaborative resources of county and state health departments. All residents and staff have been tested and continue to be tested weekly” said Chris Mahen, Chief Operating Officer.

Rolling Hills Health and Rehab, 1319 S. Seville, Wichita, KS 30 cases (nine staff, 21 residents) have been identified. Like with Regent Park, Rolling Hills said all of its residents are tested weekly. Its staff is also tested twice per week, the facility said.

“Rolling Hills Health and Rehab is actively working with Sedgwick County Health Department while following the recommendations of the CDC, CMS and KDHE. The residents safety is our number one priority.” “With high levels of COVID-19 still circulating in the Sedgwick County community, there is only so much we can do to prevent workers from being exposed in the community, getting infected and unknowingly bringing it into the facilities where they work,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Department Director. “Following CDC and KDHE recommendations and guidance for long-term care facilities continues to be vital in keeping staff and residents safe.”

Byrne explained the process the health department goes through when a care facility identifies cases.

“If a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the health department at no cost or through the facility,” she said. “The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The health department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.”

