4You: Artist draws on window to lift spirits of hospitalized wife

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

The Kiwanis Club of Derby donated school supplies for students at Derby’s Cooper Elementary School as part of the organization’s partnership with the school. It’s all part of its Terrific Kids Program with the school’s fifth-grade students.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began we’ve seen people get creative with messages to loved ones they’re unable to visit with in-person in hospitals or care facilities, due to COVID-19. In Newton, local artist George Charlesen spent two weeks visiting his wife from outside of Newton Medical Center as she recovers from a stroke. But even when he left, drawings on her window remained, reminding her how much he loves her.

