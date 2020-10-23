Advertisement

4You: Wichita flower shop spreads kindness with bouquets

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

A Wichita flower shop is spreading some kindness in the form of bouquets. Each year, Tillie’s Flower Shop participates in a national event called “Petal it Forward.” The goal is to spread cheer to strangers by giving them bouquets to keep and to hand out.

