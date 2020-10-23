7 things to do this weekend to prevent costly damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter weather is headed into Kansas over the weekend. Considering it’s still October, there’s a chance you haven’t prepared your home and car for winter yet. Dylan Hartnett is an agency owner with State Farm. He says homeowners and drivers need to do these things before temperatures dip below freezing to prevent costly damage and accidents:

Disconnect hoses. If you have hoses attached to the spigots on your home, take them off before the temperatures dip below freezing.

Winterize sprinklers or cover backflow preventer. If you cannot get your sprinklers winterized before the weekend is over, cover the above-ground elements to prevent the pipes from freezing and cracking. Hartnett says although that water damage would be covered under your insurance, you would pay a deductible. "

“I would definitely try and check and know what your deductible is, but that would be the biggest cost out of your pocket most likely,” Hartnett says.



Get the snow shovel out of storage. Storm Team 12 predicts snow for western Kansas. Be prepared to shovel sidewalks and driveways on Monday morning.

Have ice scraper and deicer ready to go. With a drizzle followed by freezing temperatures, cars parked outside could have a layer of ice on Monday morning. Have an ice scraper or de-icing spray in your car.

Set your alarm for an earlier time. Icy and foggy windows are a danger on the road. Give yourself 10 or 15 extra minutes in the morning to warm up the car and clear the window before hitting the road.

Be aware of potential driving hazards. Streets may not be icy because the ground could stay warm enough. Bridges, overpasses, and ramps, however, are more likely to accumulate ice. On any roadway with cold air flowing beneath it, use caution. “It’s really just being more cautious and keeping your eyes out. Don’t be distracted, don’t be on your phone, don’t be messing with the radio. Just be alert and obey all the traffic laws,” Hartnett says.