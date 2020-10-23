Caught on camera: Break-in at O’Brien’s Marina in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man and a woman who broke into O’Brien’s Marina early Friday morning.
In a post shared on Facebook, the business said the break-in happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. The main video shared shows a man in overalls rip out multiple registers and slam them on the ground. Another piece of video shows a woman peaking her head inside the open doors of the business. A final video shows the man rush out of the business with a box and place it outside while the woman picks it up and carries it to a vehicle.
Any information about the break-in is asked to report it to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department at (620) 694-2735 or call the marina at (316) 570-4136.
