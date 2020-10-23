Advertisement

Empirical Foods brings 250 jobs to Garden City with new ground beef facility

(WBKO)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Empirical Foods will add a ground beef facility in Garden City that is expected to be finished by 2022 or 2023.

The new facility will add 250 jobs and $250 million in capital investment to the region.

The facility broke ground on Thursday morning.

“Empirical Foods made a smart decision in choosing to do business in a community with so much to offer in excellent schools, infrastructure, and quality-of-life amenities for employees and their families,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “Projects like this will continue to strengthen our state’s foundation and help us attract more companies, like Empirical, to do business in Kansas.”

