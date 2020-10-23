Frigid start to Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a frigid start to our Friday, especially when compared to Thursday. Temperatures in the 30s feel like the teens and 20s thanks to a strong and gusty breeze from the north.

Clouds will eventually clear out this afternoon and the wind will die down, but high temperatures in the 40s are 20 degrees below normal and 40 degrees colder than Thursday!

After a cool, but quiet Saturday, a winter storm will begin to take shape on Sunday. Falling temperatures from the 40s into the 30s will help change light rain and drizzle into freezing rain and drizzle by Sunday night.

While western Kansas is mainly looking at light snow/blowing snow, south-central Kansas will see freezing drizzle/rain changing to sleet and snow. Snow and ice mounts will be on the light side, but some road problems are expected, especially Sunday night into Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

In addition to wintry precipitation, record-setting cold temperatures in the teens and 20s early next week will result in a hard freeze across all of Kansas. Now is the time to start preparing the lawn, garden, and sprinkler systems.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and much colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 49.

Tonight: Mostly clear; widespread frost. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; milder. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 42.

Sun: High: 45. Low: 28. Cloudy, breezy; afternoon drizzle.

Mon: High: 31. Low: 24. Wintry mix changing to light snow.

Tue: High: 33. Low: 25. Morning snow showers; mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 48. Low: 34. Partly cloudy; not as cold.

Thu: High: 51. Low: 36. Mix of sun and clouds.

