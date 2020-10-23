Gove County seeing spike in COVID 19 cases

Advertisement

By Anna Auld
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Gove County in western Kansas is quickly seeing a spike in COVID 19 cases. A surge hitting smaller communities later than most cities.

“We knew we wouldn’t see the full onset of this for 4-6 months,” Said Wade Richard, the Marketing Manager at Gove County Medical Center.

The CEO of the hospital, David Caudill says 50-60 staff members tested positive in the last month and he was one of them.

“It’s mentally and physically draining when COVID hits,” said Caudill.

He says the hospital averages four COVID patients a day and can currently hold about five.

It’s taken a toll on the staff, like CNA Emily Capps.

“Family can’t come in and it breaks our heart,” said Capps.

In a small community, it hits close to home. The sheriff in Gove County also tested positive.

The hospital says they are trying to do everything they can right now for patients and their families.

“We just want to see them smile and it’s very hard with this pandemic, because we have lost a few people and it’s been hard,” said Capps.

Gove County currently has 10 deaths. The hospital says about half of the employees who tested positive are now back to work.

