Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster at long-term care facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Harvey County Health Department on Friday (Oct.23) confirmed a COVID-19 cluster including nine total cases at Kidron Bethel Village’s facility in North Newton.

The cluster includes six residents in health care and assisted living, as well as three staff members, the health department said. Those who tested positive for the virus were asymptomatic at the time of that testing and have been isolated. The health department said it’s continuing to investigate the source of the exposure.

“We are grateful that all residents, including those who tested positive, are not showing any symptoms at this point, and we will continue to monitor all residents closely,” said Blair Loganbill, Kidron Bethel Village director of nursing. “We immediately employed mitigation strategies to prevent transmission, as our focus remains on the health and well-being of our residents and employees.”

The Harvey County Health Department said cases were identified through precautionary testing of all health care and assisted living residents and staff on Oct. 19, following the identification of a staff positive case on Oct. 17.

“Testing included 81 residents and 136 staff. Residents in health care and assisted living had been in precautionary quarantine since the staff positive identification,” the health department said.

The cluster will be considered active until there are 28 consecutive days – two incubation periods – without positive cases, the health department explained.

This is the third COVID-19 cluster identified to date in a long-term care facility in Harvey County, the health department said. The two previously announced facilities no longer have active clusters.

