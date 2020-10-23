Advertisement

Kansas governor signs proclamation for National Business Women’s Week

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly visits Wichita's Salon Chemistry Friday (Oct. 23) as part of the recognition of National Women's Business Week.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly visits Wichita's Salon Chemistry Friday (Oct. 23) as part of the recognition of National Women's Business Week.(Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday (Oct. 23) visited Salon Chemistry in Wichita and signed a proclamation in recognition of National Business Women’s Week.

“Women-owned businesses make meaningful contributions to our economy, our culture, and our communities,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansas' many workingwomen deserve our recognition during National Business Women’s Week, and every week, for their outstanding achievements throughout our state’s history.”

Salon Chemistry is among Kansas' women-owned businesses. The proclamation Kelly signed explains that about 57 percent of the U.S. workforce are women. Women-owned businesses account for 36 percent of all U.S. businesses, generating $2.5 trillion in sales, the proclamation says.

During Friday’s visit to Salon Chemistry, Kelly learned about the business mitigation strategies and applauded owners for the efforts that have kept employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hair salons and other personal service industry establishments have always embraced diligent sanitation practices, but they have ramped up their efforts during the pandemic – including by requiring all customers to wear masks,” Governor Kelly said. “Because of these efforts, no COVID-19 outbreaks have been associated with one of these businesses. Salon Chemistry and all hair salons and barbershops statewide have proved that by wearing masks, we can protect each other and our economy.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Former Blue Bell president charged in connection with 2015 listeria outbreak

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
he U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday (Oct. 21) announced that the former president of ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries L.P. faces criminal charges in connection with a listeria outbreak in 2015 that led to several illnesses and three deaths.

News

New order from Sedgwick County health officer calls for 1 a.m. closing for bars, nightclubs

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
As part of a new public health order anticipated to start Thursday, Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns is proposing an extra hour for bars and nightclubs to stay open.

Business

Established local company building new home in Wichita

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
An emergency-planning company that has been in the area for nearly 20 years is building a new home in Wichita. On Monday (Oct. 19), Advance Catastrophe Technologies broke ground on a $3-million national headquarters in southwest Wichita.

Business

Amazon expansion bringing massive warehouse to Park City

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Confirming the rumors, state and local leaders on Friday confirm that Amazon is expanding in Sedgwick County with the addition of a massive warehouse in Park City.

Latest News

Business

Site ranks burger at Salina’s Cozy Inn 21st best in America

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
Salina’s near-century-old six-stool diner received national recognition, not for its historical charm, this time, but the quality of its food.

Local

Faster deliveries expected with Amazon expansion in Sedgwick County

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Elliott
With at least one warehouse under construction and another large one reported to be underway in Park City, people in the Wichita area can look forward to getting Amazon deliveries even faster.

Business

Popular restaurant across from Wichita North HS officially for sale

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
After changing ownership last year, Jacks North Hi Carryout on 13th Street, across from Wichita North High school, is for sale.

News

Tribe opens small casino out of trailer on site planned for bigger facility in Park City

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
After years of legal battles and objections from the Kansas Attorney General, a casino is under construction in north Sedgwick County.

KWCH

Regal Cinemas considers closure of all U.S. theaters

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
Regal Cinemas could face closure due to COVID-19 financial blows. Regal operates all Warren Theaters in Wichita.

Business

As industry struggles, Spirit, Boeing announce efforts to consolidate production

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Loging
As many airlines resort to layoffs after federal assistance ran out, aviation manufacturers are making changes of their own. Thursday, Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing announced efforts to consolidate production.