Man killed in officer-involved shooting in southeast Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported its response to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened a little before 1:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 23), south of Independence. The KBI said the shooting that left one man dead, happened during a traffic stop involving the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The KBI said no officers were injured. The agency said it would release further information as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.