Wichita city leaders raise flags in recognition of ‘Red Ribbon Week’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An annual effort to promote a drug-free lifestyle for children across the U.S. comes with Red Ribbon Week, part of the largest drug-abuse-prevention campaign in the country. In line with the start of Red Ribbon Week, beginning Friday (Oct. 23) and carrying on through the end of October, leaders representing the City of Wichita gathering Friday morning for a flag-raising ceremony at the old Sedgwick County Courthouse.

Among the speakers at Friday morning’s ceremony as Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay who said it’s important to acknowledge the drug-abuse problem in the community.

“It impacts families. It devastates families, and every few is immune, including my own,” Ramsay said. “I have a brother who got mixed up in drugs. Fortunately, he is sober today, but it does have a terrible impact on our families, and this week, we want people to remember the impact that it has on families. The problems it causes in our community, and just what an important issue it is.”

The Wichita Police Department also reminds the community that Saturday (Oct. 24) is National Drug Take-Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., law-enforcement agencies across Kansas will collect unused medications for safe disposal. You can find the nearest drug take-back location near you here.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.