Wichita Police make final arrest in July homicide investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a July homicide investigation.

Lawrence Bailey was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and firearms charges.

He is the fourth person arrested in connected to the investigation. 35-year-old Matthew Small, 20-year-old Ariana Cook, and 19-year-old Carlos Delgado have also been arrested in connection to the investigation.

Wichita Police said around 5 p.m. on July 2, someone had reported a possible homicide at a home in the 800 block of South San Pablo. A few days later on July 6, investigators found the body of 47-year-old Roy Hayden was found inside a vehicle in the 1500 block of North Broadway.

Police said that this was not a random incident and is drug-related. No other suspects remain.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

