Advertisement

Winter weather moves in by Sunday

Cold arctic air has taken over the central plains and by the end of the weekend, we could get some winter weather.
Cold arctic air has taken over the central plains and by the end of the weekend, we could get some winter weather.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cold arctic air has taken over the central plains and by the end of the weekend, we could get some winter weather.

Tonight, the sky will stay mostly clear and it’s going to get cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We have Freeze Warnings in effect for most of the state in effect overnight into early Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, we’ll become sunny to mostly sunny and our highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

Changes will arrive on Sunday. Rain chances will start in northwestern Kansas, moving into south central Kansas in the afternoon. This will turn into freezing rain overnight. Highs will drop into the 20s and 30s for the west on Sunday and into the lower 40s in central Kansas.

By Monday, the freezing rain/wintry mix will turn into snow. Lows will be in the 20s for central Kansas and the teens for the west. Highs will only reach the 20s and 30s.

The chance for snow will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. By the time it ends, 1-3″ will be possible in northwestern Kansas, with up to 2″ for most of the rest of the state.

Highs will get back into the 40s Tuesday, the 50s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 39.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain in the afternoon, turning to freezing rain overnight. Wind: E/N 5-15g. High: 49.

Mon: High: 30. Low: 25. Wintry mix changing to light snow.

Tue: High: 38. Low: 22. Morning snow showers then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 51. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 53. Low: 38. Partly cloudy with scattered showers.

Fri: High: 56. Low: 35. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Frigid start to Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Temperatures in the 30s feel like the teens and 20s thanks to a strong and gusty breeze from the north.

Forecast

Big changes arrive for Friday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Freeze concerns are out for the next couple of nights.

Forecast

Above normal temps Thursday before cold front later

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect afternoon temperatures to soar into the lower and middle 80s, or 15 degrees above normal.

Forecast

Big changes for all - a few get some rain

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Big temperature changes are likely for Kansas in the coming days

Latest News

Forecast

Clouds keep Kansas cool today

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says grab the umbrella on the way out the door as showers continue to show up on Doppler radar.

Forecast

A few showers; big warm up for all

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Big changes are around the corner with our temperatures.

Forecast

Warmer weather, rain chances on the way soon

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Warmer weather and chances for rain will return over the next few days.

Forecast

Rain chances return over the next few days

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The cool weather will continue in central Kansas on Tuesday, but warmer weather and chances for rain will return over the next few days.

Forecast

Some parts of Kansas will get some rain this week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Rain chances finally return for a few spots this week

Forecast

Storm chances along a temperature roller coaster

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We might see some rain and storms in Kansas this week.