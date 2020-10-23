Winter weather moves in by Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cold arctic air has taken over the central plains and by the end of the weekend, we could get some winter weather.

Tonight, the sky will stay mostly clear and it’s going to get cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We have Freeze Warnings in effect for most of the state in effect overnight into early Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, we’ll become sunny to mostly sunny and our highs will reach the low to mid 50s.

Changes will arrive on Sunday. Rain chances will start in northwestern Kansas, moving into south central Kansas in the afternoon. This will turn into freezing rain overnight. Highs will drop into the 20s and 30s for the west on Sunday and into the lower 40s in central Kansas.

By Monday, the freezing rain/wintry mix will turn into snow. Lows will be in the 20s for central Kansas and the teens for the west. Highs will only reach the 20s and 30s.

The chance for snow will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. By the time it ends, 1-3″ will be possible in northwestern Kansas, with up to 2″ for most of the rest of the state.

Highs will get back into the 40s Tuesday, the 50s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 39.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain in the afternoon, turning to freezing rain overnight. Wind: E/N 5-15g. High: 49.

Mon: High: 30. Low: 25. Wintry mix changing to light snow.

Tue: High: 38. Low: 22. Morning snow showers then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 51. Low: 28. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 53. Low: 38. Partly cloudy with scattered showers.

Fri: High: 56. Low: 35. Mostly sunny.

