Woman’s body found in S. Wichita motel, police seek help in investigation

Wichita police say the body of 33-year-old Stephanie Duran was found at the Budget Motel on S. Broadway Thursday morning.
Wichita police say the body of 33-year-old Stephanie Duran was found at the Budget Motel on S. Broadway Thursday morning.(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a south Wichita motel.

Police said a staff member has found the body of 33-year-old Stephanie Duran Thursday morning at the Budget Motel in the 1300 block of South Broadway. Duran was unresponsive and with injuries to her body, according to WPD.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking if anyone has any information on this incident, to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

