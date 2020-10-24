2 charged with attempted murder in shooting of Salina PD officer

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office filed charges against two men accused of shooting and injuring a Salina police officer in August.

Shawn Humphrey, of Wichita, and Adam Humphrey, of Leavenworth, face multiple charges including attempted capital murder. The shooting happened during an attempted traffic stop near Salina. One officer was injured. Two others were shot at, but were not hurt, police said.

