AMBER ALERT: Two Leavenworth girls missing from homicide scene

Aven, 3, and Nora Jackson, 7, are now missing. The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.
Aven, 3, and Nora Jackson, 7, are now missing. The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.(KBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KWCH) - Two girls are missing after the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide scene in Leavenworth.

Deputies responded to the 14900 block of Hillside Road in Leavenworth after 1 p.m. and found two deceased juvenile males.

Deputies also said that two girls: Aven, 3, and Nora Jackson, 7, are now missing. The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.

Nora is described as having shoulder-length blonde-brown hair, blue or hazel eyes, and slender build. Aven is described as having shoulder-length blonde hair, blue eyes, and slender build.

Donny is 5′11″ and 190 lbs. with long brown, slightly red, hair, blue eyes, and a full beard. He drives a 2008 black Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 266MXB.

Donny is also believed to be armed, according to Leavenworth County Emergency Managment.

The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.
The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, the suspect, or their vehicle.

