AMBER ALERT: Two Leavenworth girls missing from homicide scene
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KWCH) - Two girls are missing after the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a homicide scene in Leavenworth.
Deputies responded to the 14900 block of Hillside Road in Leavenworth after 1 p.m. and found two deceased juvenile males.
Deputies also said that two girls: Aven, 3, and Nora Jackson, 7, are now missing. The suspect in the abduction and incident is their father, Donny Jackson, 40.
Nora is described as having shoulder-length blonde-brown hair, blue or hazel eyes, and slender build. Aven is described as having shoulder-length blonde hair, blue eyes, and slender build.
Donny is 5′11″ and 190 lbs. with long brown, slightly red, hair, blue eyes, and a full beard. He drives a 2008 black Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 266MXB.
Donny is also believed to be armed, according to Leavenworth County Emergency Managment.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child, the suspect, or their vehicle.
