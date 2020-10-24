Advertisement

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US Navy: 2 onboard training plane killed in Alabama crash

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a U.S. Navy training plane traveling from Florida has crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood near the Gulf Coast, killing both people in the plane.

News

City leaders raise flag in honor of Red Ribbon Week

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Governor Laura Kelly suggests talks with legislators on state wide mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Gov. Laura Kelly visits Wichita business for National Business Women's Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Laura Kelly visits Wichita business for National Business Women's Week

Latest News

News

FactFinder 12: Secret recording catches local leaders conspiring in ad cover-up

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Eyewitness News looks into discrepancies between state, national COVID-19 data

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eyewitness News looks into discrepancies between state, national COVID-19 data

News

Wichita road crews prepare for winter weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wichita road crews prepare for winter weather

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

News

Governor Laura Kelly suggests talks with legislators on statewide mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
Governor Laura Kelly wants to revisit state wide mask mandate