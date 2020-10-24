Advertisement

Brooks shines as No. 20 Kansas State trounces Kansas, 55-14

Kansas State wins latest chapter of Sunflower Showdown
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State wide receiver Phillip Brooks returns a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against Kansas Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Phillip Brooks returned a pair of punts for touchdowns, Kansas State took advantage of an embarrassing day of special teams by its biggest rival, and the No. 20 Wildcats rolled to a 55-14 victory over Kansas on Saturday.

Will Howard threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns while Justin Gardner returned an interception 25 yards for another score, helping the Wildcats (4-1) improve to 4-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since 2014.

Deuce Vaughn added 71 yards rushing and another touchdown as Kansas State beat the Jayhawks (0-5, 0-4) for a series-record 12th straight time. Kansas has not beaten its Interstate 70 rival since Nov. 1, 2008, in Lawrence.

