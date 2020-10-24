Man arrested for murder after battered woman dies from injuries at Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a 42-year-old man is in the Sedgwick County Jail on a second-degree murder charge after a 40-year-old woman died from her injuries that an investigation determined was the result of an aggravated battery. This happened Friday morning (Oct. 23) west of 109th Street North and Ridge Road in north Sedgwick County.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Col. Brian White said a little after 9 a.m. Friday, the injured woman made the call to 911. When deputies arrived on the scene with EMS, they found her with injuries White described as “very serious.” The initial emergency call reported that the woman’s injuries were from an accident.

White said the investigation into the circumstances about what happened led the sheriff’s office to discover this was a domestic violence case. It became a murder case when the woman died from her injuries at the hospital.

