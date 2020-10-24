Man arrested for reported battery, rape in Great Bend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday (Oct. 23) announced the arrest of a Hoisington man in connection with a battery and rape reported last week in Great Bend.

After conducting interviews and follow-up investigations, the sheriff’s office said officers arrested 32-year-old Tanner J. Cox in Great Bend. The sheriff’s office said Cox is being held on requested charges of attempted murder in the second degree and violation of a protective order.

“Cox is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond," the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said.

