Man dies after shooting at Apple Lounge Saturday morning
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead after a shooting at the Apple Lounge in the 3200 block of north Broadway Saturday morning.
Wichita Police Officers were near the private venue when they heard a gunshot. When officers went inside the club, they found a man who later died at a hospital from a gunshot wound.
Police don’t know the motive behind the shooting and are still investigating, as well as looking for a suspect.
