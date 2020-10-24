Advertisement

Man dies after shooting at Apple Lounge Saturday morning

Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead after a shooting at the Apple Lounge in the 3200 block of north Broadway Saturday morning.

Wichita Police Officers were near the private venue when they heard a gunshot. When officers went inside the club, they found a man who later died at a hospital from a gunshot wound.

Police don’t know the motive behind the shooting and are still investigating, as well as looking for a suspect.

